It was an all-star girls' night onstage at the 2023 ACM Awards on Thursday night (May 11), when Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood took the stage together during the broadcast for a medley of a few of Yearwood's biggest hits.

The two powerhouse vocalists brought out all the glitz and glamor for the performance, with Yearwood sporting a pink jumpsuit and Pearce in a short and sparkly rose-colored dress. Of course, their talent shined just as bright as their fashion as they launched into Yearwood's 1992 tune, "Wrong Side of Memphis." Pink lights swirled around them as they sang, and a visual of a skyline was displayed on the screen behind them.

From there, Pearce and Yearwood segued into the classic "XXX's and OOO's (An American Girl)" from Yearwood's Thinkin' About You album. The two traded lines and looked as if they were having genuine fun with one another onstage. They then closed with another one of Yearwood's biggest hits, "She's in Love With the Boy" as the crowd sang along.

Pearce and Yearwood go way back — in 2021, when Pearce was officially inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member, Yearwood was the one to do the honors. The pair performed a duet rendition of "How Do I Live" during that event, before bringing another female country legend — Jeannie Seely — to the stage for a trio performance of Kitty Wells' "Making Believe."

In addition to performing on Thursday night's broadcast, Pearce walked into the ACM Awards a nominee in several categories, including in Female Artist of the Year category.

The 2023 ACM Awards is taking place at Frisco, Texas' Ford Center and streaming live on Amazon Prime Video. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are co-hosting the show, marking Brooks' first-ever hosting gig at a major country music awards show.