Carly Pearce smiled on the 2020 CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday night (Nov. 11) as if she wasn't days removed from stitches and major dental work to repair her busted mouth. The "I Hope You’re Happy Now" singer reveals that a fall on Halloween led to her losing her two front teeth.

"I had a bunch of stitches in my mouth, looked completely different than what I looked like right now, and it was kind of scary because I knew I was going into the biggest week of my life,” she tells E!.

It looked as bad as it sounds, she says. A team of doctors understood the pressure she was under to perform and appear at the 2020 CMA Awards, so they did their best to expedite her healing. It worked — nobody noticed anything was amiss during two days of media, rehearsals, and a performance with Charles Kelley. Only after the show did Pearce share publicly that she took a Halloween night spill.

No details about what caused the fall were made available.

Pearce — a 2020 CMA Award winner for Musical Event of the Year — was praised for her emerald gown on the CMA red carpet, and her pre-taped performance of “I Hope You’re Happy Now” was the vocal and emotional showcase she'd hoped it would be, even if her regular duet partner Lee Brice had to bow out due to COVID-19. Kelley would fill in admirably before learning of his own COVID-19 contact. No member of his band Lady A has the virus, but someone within the group was exposed to someone who does.

The timing and nature of the fall may feel familiar to country music fans. It was three years ago this week that Carrie Underwood fell and broke open her mouth after hosting the 2017 CMA Awards. She too required many stitches, but also needed several surgeries to repair her hand. Unlike Pearce, it'd be several months before Underwood appeared in public.