Buddy and Julie Miller are passing the time in quarantine during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by writing some new music. The husband-and-wife singer-songwriters have shared in recent weeks a few wise words about what to do during the pandemic -- and what not to do.

The first of the Millers' "Public Service Songs," shared on Facebook in mid-April is titled "Stay Home," and encourages listeners to do just that. Over a simple, grungy guitar riff, Julie sings "Stay home, stay home, stay home, stay home / Just call me on the phone / Stay home" to open the song.

Buddy chimes in with harmonies throughout the rest of the track, which compares the coronavirus to an evil beast of sorts. The song likely won't win the pair any awards, but it's a fun time capsule for the world's current predicament.

It's "Public Service Song #2: Concerning Bleach" that will really get listeners chuckling, though. Over a basic acoustic guitar line, the Millers caution, "Don't, don't, drink beach / It will kill you, and you will be dead / Don't, don't, don't drink bleach / No matter what the president said."

Buddy and Julie Miller released "Concerning Bleach" in late April, about a week after President Donald Trump suggested in a press briefing related to the pandemic that injecting a disinfectant, such as bleach or isopropyl alcohol -- both of which are recommended for use to keep household surfaces clean and virus-free -- into the human body as a treatment for the coronavirus.

"Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?" Trump asked in response to a presentation from the Department of Homeland Security's William N. Bryan, which included mention of both bleach and isopropyl alcohol as options for disinfecting surfaces. "Because, you see, it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that.”

Both well-established songwriters, musicians and artists in their own right, Buddy and Julie Miller have collaborated frequently throughout their careers. In 2019, the two released their third studio album together, Breakdown on 20th Ave. South. They've been for almost 40 years.