Brothers Osborne's "I'm Not for Everyone" music video is a heartwarming clip starring none other than actor Leslie Jordan. It's an uplifting testament to celebrating individuality while also coming together, which fittingly ties into the song’s message of uniqueness.

The duo's new video is framed around a Brothers Osborne performance at a dive bar. Tensions in the audience reach a tipping point after a particularly rowdy customer throws a beer at the brothers and knocks someone over.

As a full-fledged bar fight erupts, award-winning actor and recent gospel music artist Jordan enters in a classically country suit, waltzing and dancing through the chaos and sipping on a tropical drink. Watch what happens next:

“The song is about not being for everyone, but the core of the song is about embracing that part of you, and Leslie does it perfectly,” notes John Osborne. Ultimately, it’s Jordan himself who breaks up the violence, offering a hand up to the drink-tosser and getting everyone to stop fighting and sing along.

This music video isn’t the first time Brothers Osborne have worked with Leslie Jordan. Earlier this year, T.J. Osborne featured prominently on Jordan’s album Company’s Comin’, a star-studded gospel compilation with a roster of country musicians including Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, Katie Pruitt and Chris Stapleton.