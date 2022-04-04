Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne Is ‘Boring’ at Afterparties: ‘I’ll Be Well-Rested’

Brothers Osborne closed down the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3), performing their fast-paced and catchy "Dead Man's Curve" to end the show after the last trophy was handed out.

But after the curtain fell on that performance, brothers and bandmates T.J. and John Osborne apparently went on to have two very different kinds of nights.

"As soon as the show's over, trust me, we're gonna find a party," T.J. told Laverne Cox on the red carpet for E! News Online. "You know, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, so I can't say too much more."

John, however, said he had a different kind of celebration in mind: "I'm actually quite boring, just in general, so he'll tell me about all the parties in the morning," the singer and guitarist joked.

"I'll be well-rested. It'll be great," John continued. "My and my wife [singer Lucie Silvas] will be in our hotel room drinking champagne, watching Forensic Files."

Whichever form of party they chose, the brother duo certainly have plenty to celebrate after this year's Grammy Awards: They're first-time winners after several years of being perennial nominees at the show. Brothers Osborne claimed the trophy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song, "Younger Me," which was released after T.J. came out as gay in 2021.

"I never thought I'd be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality," a visibly emotional T.J. said from the stage as they accepted their award. "I certainly never thought I would be here on this stage accepting a Grammy after having done something I thought was going to be life-changing, potentially in a very negative way. And here I am tonight, not only accepting a Grammy Award with my brother, which I love very much, but I'm here with a man who I love, and who loves me back. I don't know what I did to get so lucky."

