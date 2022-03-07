Brothers Osborne Win Duo of the Year at 2022 ACM Awards

Brothers Osborne earned the title of Duo of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards on Monday night (March 7).

The sibling duo shared their excitement during their acceptance speech, marking the third time the ACMs have crowned them Duo of the Year.

"We never ever expect these... it always comes as a huge surprise," John Osborne told the crowd after taking the stage at the ceremony. He went on to thank his wife, Lucie Silvas, along with their new dog.

"About a week ago they pulled our single from country radio, so I needed a little wind put back in my sails," a newly blonde T.J. Osborne told the audience in his own speech.

Brothers Osborne beat out some major-name competitors, including Brooks & Dunn, Dan + Shay, Maddie & Tae and LoCash, for the Duo of the Year title at this year's ACM Awards ceremony.

The 2022 ACM Awards took place at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium and streamed live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This year's event marked the first time that the ceremony has ever aired via a streaming platform instead of a major broadcast network.