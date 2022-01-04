Nashville was electric during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on CBS. More than 50 artists performed during the five-hour broadcast, with many on stage collaborations.

During Jason Aldean's performance, Darius Rucker and Brooks & Dunn joined him for a high-energy performance of the duo's classic hit single, "Brand New Man." They traded various verses throughout the song before blending their voices together for the chorus. The Music City audience was clearly into it.

The performance took place at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar located in the heart of Nashville. Throughout the night, Aldean also rocked the audience with his hit "She's Country," while Rucker belted out his song "Wagon Wheel." The night was a combination of live and pre-recorded performances.

Aldean's performance was one of the pre-recorded parts of the broadcast, as he rang in the new year in Palm Beach, Fla. He posted photos of himself playing golf and attending a party at Mar-a-Lago with former president Donald Trump. According to photos on his wife Brittany's page, Aldean's sister Kasi and her husband Chuck Wicks also attended.

On the docket for the "Night Train" singer in 2022 is the second half of his double album. The first part, Macon, was released on Nov. 12, while the second portion, Georgia, will arrive on April 22. The complete project will feature 30 songs in total.

Aldean has not announced a tour for 2022, but with a project that size, it's hard to imagine he won't promote it on the road. Aldean has several festivals on the calendar so far, including Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa in Riviera Maya, Mexico, happening from Jan. 19-22. Aldean headlined the event in 2020 as well.

