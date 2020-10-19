In 1992, Brooks & Dunn won their first-ever CMA Awards trophy for Vocal Duo of the Year, beginning a streak that would last until Montgomery Gentry edged them out for the title in 2000. Though the iconic country duo would get used to winning in the category, their first-ever award caught them a little off guard! Press play above to watch the sweet throwback moment.

"We did not do acceptance speeches or practice for this because we thought it would jinx us, so we're gonna be up here babbling for just a second," the duo's Ronnie Dunn admitted from the stage. He went on to thank everyone who helped the band propel their career forward to the big milestone, from their label to the country music fans.

When it was Kix Brooks' turn at the microphone, he reflected back on the impressive roster of artists who had won the trophy before them: "There's an incredible tradition here, from the Louvins to the Judds," Brooks pointed out, "and to be a part of the duo thing is real important to us.

"I'd like to thank my partner, Ronnie Dunn," Brooks added. "Just the whole year has been really, really a dream come true for us."

Brooks & Dunn have the second-most number of wins in CMA history, with a total of 19 trophies to their name. Fourteen of those victories came in the Vocal Duo of the Year category, which they most recently won in 2006. They might add another year to their collection in 2020, however: They're up in the Vocal Duo of the Year category again, as they were in 2019.

The 2020 CMA Awards are scheduled to take place on Nov. 11 and will air live from Nashville on ABC beginning at 8PM ET. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the show be hosted at Nashville's Music City Center, not Bridgestone Arena as is customary, and there will be no live audience.

