Brian Kelley isn't waiting long to put out his first solo music. The Florida Georgia Line member revealed on Tuesday (April 6) that his debut solo EP, BK's Wave Pack, is due out on April 13 — in just one week.

BK's Wave Pack contains four songs, all with a beach theme and all co-written and co-produced by Kelley and a variety of co-writers: Blake Redferrin, Jake Rose, Corey Crowder, Randy Montana and Canaan Smith. Crowder co-produced the EP with Kelley, while Rose co-produced the song "Beach Cowboy."

"I’m so excited to ride this wave with y’all. My Wave Pack EP is a snapshot into my world and the life I’m living — whether it’s a little party on the beach or a little Sunday service in the sand," Kelley says in a press release. "And you don’t always have to be on the sand or by the water, you can take the vibe with you wherever you go."

Kelley is describing his solo material as "beach cowboy": "a way of life and state of mind," he says. The press release further explains the sound as "party-all-day pop and love-all-night country, with a splash of spiritual sincerity."

The FGL star will be releasing his solo music in partnership with Warner Music Nashville, via his own label, Nashville South Records. The country duo announced their intentions to release solo music separately in 2021 in January, and Kelley's duo partner, Tyler Hubbard, has already released collaborations with Tim McGraw and Lathan Warlick.

Florida Georgia Line stress that they are still working together and holding open some dates in hopes of being able to tour later in 2021 as COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions ease. The pair released their fifth studio album, Life Rolls On, in February.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Courtesy of Sweet Talk PR

Brian Kelley, BK’s Wave Pack EP Tracklist:

1. “Beach Cowboy” (Brian Kelley, Blake Redferrin, Jake Rose)*

2. “Made by the Water” (Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Randy Montana)

3. “Party on the Beach” (Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Blake Redferrin, Canaan Smith)

4. “Sunday Service in the Sand” (Brian Kelley, Blake Redferrin, Canaan Smith, Jake Rose)

produced by Corey Crowder, Brian Kelley

*co-produced by Jake Rose