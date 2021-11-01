Brent Cobb Announces New Gospel Album ‘And Now, Let’s Turn To Page…’

Singer-songwriter Brent Cobb is set to release one of his most personal projects to date. And Now, Let’s Turn To Page…, his first gospel album, will be released on January 28 via his own label, Ol’ Buddy Records.

“I’ve always wanted to make a southern gospel album because it’s what I come from, but also it used to seem like a rite of passage for country singers to make a gospel album," Cobb said in a statement. "I’m just trying to carry on that torch.”

Although recording a gospel album has been a longstanding goal for the Georgia native, a near-death experience motivated him to move forward on the project. In July 2020, Cobb was driving his young son through a four-way stop when their vehicle was T-boned by another car.

“You just start piecing together how everything is sort of intentional… I’d always had it in the back of my mind to make a gospel album," he explained. "That moment of clarity, of almost getting killed, made me think I should just make the gospel album now.”

Cobb also gave fans a taste of what to expect from his upcoming record with "We Shall Rise," his groovy, blues-infused take on a beloved spiritual hymn.

And Now, Let’s Turn To Page… features backing vocals from Anderson East, Caylee Hammack and Antioch, a Georgia-based gospel group led by Cobb's father. The deeply personal and collaborative project closes out with the track "Blessed Be The Tie That Binds," which includes vocals from his wife, Layne Cobb, mother, Renee Cobb, sister, Alecia Grant, father, Patrick Cobb, along with his cousin and acclaimed producer, Dave Cobb.

Brent Cobb's And Now, Let's Turn To Page... Tracklist:

1. "Just A Closer Walk With Thee"

2. "When It's My Time" 3. "In The Garden" 4. "Are You Washed in the Blood?" 5. "Softly and Tenderly" 6. "Old Rugged Cross" 7. "We Shall Rise" 8. "Old Country Church" 9. "Blessed Be The Tie That Binds"