Brantley Gilbert’s Tattoos Reflect His Faith, Patriotism

Brantley Gilbert didn't just get multiple tattoos to bolster his scruffy country boy image. His ink, including an intricate left sleeve, represents the faith and values of a 2nd Amendment supporter who faced some setbacks before starting a family.

For example, as a man of faith whose beliefs aided his hard-earned sobriety, Gilbert's left hand bears one of his go-to Bible verses, Psalm 144.1. As a proud gun owner and vintage firearms enthusiast, he also pays homage to a past music video with one of his more intricate pieces, located on his back.

Now that Gilbert lives a more settled with his wife Amber, son Barrett and a daughter on the way by the end of 2019, he told Taste of Country in 2015 he's "got enough of the rowdy, rambunctious ink." Future tattoos, he said at the time, will reflect his happy home life.

Read on to learn more about Gilbert's life experiences and personal values through this body art breakdown: