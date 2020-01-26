Brandi Carlile stepped onto the red carpet before the 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Calif. on Sunday (January 26).

Carlile wore a gorgeous brocade suit embellished with silver daises and a white shirt with a wide lapel. She accompanied by her wife, Catherine Shepherd, who donned an elegant black jumpsuit with silver studded lapels. Carlile also stopped to strike a few poses with Tanya Tucker, her award-winning collaborator with whom she is slated to perform later in the evening. Click through the gallery below for a glimpse of Carlile's red carpet style.

Carlile is both a presenter and performer of the night, and is nominated for multiple awards. She will perform with Tucker, whose album While I'm Livin' she wrote many of the songs on and produced alongside Shooter Jennings. Carlile, Tucker and collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth already snagged Best Country Song for "Bring My Flowers Now" in the premiere ceremony. The song is also nominated for Song of the Year.

Carlile is also up for Best Country Duo / Group Performance with The Highwomen bandmate Maren Morris, for the song "Common" from Morris' album Girl, which won Album of the Year at the CMA Awards last November.