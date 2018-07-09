Brad Paisley and Hank Williams Jr. gave fans something to cheer about at a recent Ohio concert: a surprise duet of "I'm Gonna Get Drunk and Play Hank Williams." Press play above to watch the raucous performance, which Paisley posted to his Instagram, along with the caption, "The LEGEND! @officialhankjr."

As reported by Taste of Country, the pair found themselves on the same Blossom Music Center stage in Ohio on July 5. Thankfully for fans who weren't lucky enough to be in the audience, Paisley shared a series of videos of the performance.

In the first video, we see Williams bring Paisley out after introducing him as a "real friend" to thunderous applause. From there, the two settle down on two barstools, with guitars in hand, to offer a swinging, slide guitar-heavy rendition of the track. The two country superstars go on to trade verses and ham it up for the crowd as they tell the song's booze-soaked story of love gone wrong and the healing powers of old-school country music. While the crowd was vocal in its appreciation of the duet, no one seemed to be having more fun than Williams Jr., who sang out the verses with all the passion and pain of the song's brokenhearted subject, even placing his guitar face down on his lap at one point in the performance to more freely act out the pain of the music to the audience.

The pair first worked together on the song when it was included on Williams' 2012 release Old School, New Rules, and teamed up once more at a show in Wisconsin on July 7. "I'm Gonna Get Drunk and Play Hank Williams" is available for purchase on iTunes. More information about Williams can be found on his official website; the same goes for Paisley.

Hank Williams Jr.'s Best Live Shots