Longtime friends and beloved CMA Awards co-hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley delighted fans on Saturday (Sept. 5) with a dual appearance on the revered Grand Ole Opry stage. Separately, they performed many of their respective hits from over the years; together, they sang a few incredible duets.

Underwood opened the show with her debut single, “Jesus, Take the Wheel,“ and also performed her hits “Dirty Laundry” and “I Told You So.” Paisley, meanwhile, sang his new single “No I in Beer” and several more of his own hits.

The pair came together onstage for three duets: their own "Remind Me," a cover of "Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man" and a stunning take on Paisley's “Whiskey Lullaby,” originally performed with Alison Krauss. Press play above to watch the pair's full performance.

“These times are so unique, and I find it so inspiring that the Opry is still going," noted Paisley. "When all is said and done, we will never take for granted getting to come out here and sing again. For me, as long as the Opry keeps going, I have hope."

Fittingly, Paisley and Underwood closed the show with the Opry standard “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.”

" Always an honor to play the Opry ... especially with someone like Brad Paisley! The circle remains unbroken," Underwood shared on social media, giving fans a selection of photos of the two performing, as well as a backstage glimpse of herself rehearsing for the gig.

Paisley has been an Opry member since 2001, while Underwood has been part of the Grand Ole Opry member since 2008. The two hosted the CMA Awards together from 2008 through 2018.

