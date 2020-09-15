Blanco Brown Out of ICU, Expected to Make a Full Recovery

"The Git Up" singer Blanco Brown has been fighting for his life after a head-on car accident near his home in Atlanta, Ga., on Aug. 31, but he is now making progress toward a full recovery.

According to a release from his record label, Brown has been moved out of the ICU after undergoing an additional surgical procedure. While he is still hospitalized, his team of doctors does not anticipate him requiring any additional surgeries and expect him to recover fully from his injuries.

"Blanco, his family and his friends wish to express that they have been humbled and deeply touched by the outpouring of love from all over the world," states the release. "They would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for continued prayers for Blanco during this time."

According to the Tennessean, the crash involving Brown took place at Fairburn Road and Mays Crossing in western Atlanta, with Brown's motorcycle hitting a 1998 Ford Ranger head on. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Brown, 35, is an Atlanta native who, after working as a songwriter and producer in the hip-hop world, scored a Billboard Hot Country Songs No. 1 in 2019 with "The Git Up," a multi-platinum song with its very own dance steps. He's since collaborated with Diplo and Parmalee, and released both a self-titled EP and a full-length album, Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs.

