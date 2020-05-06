Blake Shelton has found an unexpected upside to filming The Voice from home during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine. The country star is getting more insight into his team members' home life, and has been meeting their families via video chats.

"I'm actually seeing these artists at their home, in their natural environment, the place that they go when they write a song or they want to record something or just work on music," Shelton tells Entertainment Tonight. "It's interesting, and I've been able to meet a lot more of my artists' family just because of the way that we're doing that this year. I love it."

The Voice's first almost-live-from-home episode aired on Monday night (May 4), with the contestant pool being narrowed down from 17 to nine singers during Tuesday night's (May 5) episode. Coach John Legend complimented the singers' "level of professionalism," noting that they "brought it" despite not having an audience to perform for.

"I did the same job I would have done in person, except I didn't get to hug them," coach Kelly Clarkson notes. "It's preparing them and helping them kind of elevate their vocals for their songs and everything."

There's been an especially steep learning curve for Nick Jonas, who is a first-time coach on The Voice this season. The artist says he's grateful to his team members for their patience as he learns not only how to coach for the TV singing competition but also how to coach from afar.

The Voice airs on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8PM ET.