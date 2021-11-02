Bill Anderson Is Getting a New Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit

A new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will spotlight the life and musical contributions of Bill Anderson, who rose to fame with hits "8X10," "Mama Sang a Song" and perhaps most iconically, "City Lights." The latter — which Anderson wrote in 1957 and which became a chart-topping hit for both Ray Price and Mickey Gilley — lends one of its lyrics to the name of the new Hall of Fame Showcase, Bill Anderson: As Far as I Can See.

"I grew up dreaming of the day they'd put my ball glove into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, never dreaming that one day it would end up in the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville," Anderson reflects in a press release. "But now that old glove, along with some guitars, a few rhinestone suits and some scribbled song lyrics are on display in the Bill Anderson: As Far as I Can See exhibit in Music City."

Known both for his prolific songwriting and for his soft-spoken vocals — hence his nickname, Whisperin' Bill Anderson — the Georgia-born artist has been in the country music community for more than six decades. As a recording artist, he's hit country radio's Top 20 more than 40 times, and his songs have also been recorded by the likes of Willie Nelson, George Strait, Charley Pride and more.

The exhibit opens Dec. 3 and will not only explore Anderson's musical career, but also his time as a baseball pitcher, sportswriter and deejay during his high school and college days. Since finding country music fame, he has also enjoyed success as an actor and game show host, and he remains an active member of Nashville's songwriting community to this day.

Fans who visit the exhibit will be able to explore Anderson's songwriting process through interactive touchscreens, and the display will include plenty of photographs, instruments, manuscripts and other historical artifacts.

"When the museum does an exhibit, they really do it up right," Anderson's statement continues. "I'm honored to know that I am now a small part of their incredible legacy. I'm not sure I could have ever seen this far."

On Dec. 4, Anderson will be on hand for a special interview and performance to celebrate the exhibit's opening. He'll also helm a Songwriter Session in the museum's Ford Theater that same day, joined by collaborators Erin Enderlin, Buddy Cannon and Bobby Tomberlin.