After Being Lost for Decades, This Bill Anderson and Dolly Parton Duet is Finally Being Released

Grand Ole Opry star and award-winning songwriter Bill Anderson is gearing up to release a very special greatest hits collection this summer. As Far As I Can See: The Best Of, out June 10, will include an array of his biggest career hits, along with a long lost collaboration with Dolly Parton.

“Dolly sang some demos for me (and with me) back in the early sixties when she was new in town," Anderson explained in a statement. "One was a duet called, 'If It's All The Same To You,' which had gone missing for years. UMG has recovered it and included it along with my and Dolly's new duet in this package. That's called connecting the dots across more than fifty years. How cool is that?"

That rediscovered demo, along with their brand new collaboration "Someday It’ll All Make Sense," will be included on the 16-track release. As Far As I Can See: The Best Of highlights some of Anderson's most beloved tracks from the 60s and 70s, including “Po' Folks,” “City Lights” and "Still." The new collection coincides with two major career achievements for 84-year-old legend: the first-time digital release of seven Anderson albums from the 1960s, and the recent opening of the Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit Bill Anderson: As Far As I Can See, which will be on display thru March 19, 2023.

Fans can currently pre-order As Far As I Can See: The Best Of here.

Bill Anderson, As Far As I Can See: The Best Of Track List:

1. “City Lights”

2. “Walk Out Backwards”

3. “Three AM”

4. “Still”

5. “The Tip of My Fingers”

6. “I Love You Drops”

7. “I Get The Fever”

8. “Po' Folks”

9. “Wild Week-End”

10. “Happy State Of Mind”

11. “My Life (Throw It Away If I Want To)”

12. “Sometimes” (ft. Mary Lou Turner)

13. “If You Can Live With It (I Can Live Without It)”

14. “The Corner Of My Life”

15. “If It Is All The Same To You” (ft. Dolly Parton)

16. “Someday It’ll All Make Sense” (ft. Dolly Parton)