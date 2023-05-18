ABC Drama ‘Big Sky’ With Reba McEntire Has Been Canceled

ABC crime drama Big Sky is not being renewed for a fourth season. A

ccording to Deadline, the network has canceled the show, which was a breakout hit when its first season debuted in 2020 but whose ratings have "slipped significantly" over subsequent seasons.

The series, which stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury, was created by TV writer and producer David E. Kelley and based on the C.J. Box book series The Highway. Reba McEntire joined the cast in the third season, playing the character of Sunny Barnes, the friendly matriarch of a backcountry outfitting company with a sinister history of missing customers.

McEntire's real-life boyfriend Rex Linn plays Sunny's husband on the series, and there are a couple more country connections to Big Sky, too: Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett made guest appearances on a Season 3 episode. McEntire's role on the series was a little outside-the-box for the country superstar:

Though she has plenty of experience onscreen, she typically plays more comedic characters, or characters that are more closely based on herself. Perhaps the most well-known role from McEntire's TV career is her starring role in the mid-2000s sitcom Reba.

Although her time playing Sunny Barnes on Big Sky may be behind her, McEntire has not shortage of TV gigs coming up. Earlier this week, she announced that she will be stepping in for Blake Shelton as the country coach on Season 24 of The Voice. McEntire has also said that she hopes to work on another sitcom sometime soon.

It is not clear yet whether Big Sky plans to find a new network home after its departure from ABC.

'The Voice': Country Singers Who Could Replace Blake Shelton (With Odds) Blake Shelton is set to leave The Voice after 23 seasons, and a country singer is going to replace him, right? Nashville's greatest export is too important to the show to ignore, which means one of these 11 artists will take his spot in the fall.