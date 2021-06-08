10 Country Songs You’ll Be Hearing All Summer Long in 2021
The hottest country songs of Summer 2021 aren't all party songs, because summer is so much more than a party.
Love and heartbreak songs help make up this mostly feel-good playlist of tracks from hitmakers and newcomers. Find songs that will dominate your radio alongside tracks that are sure to be big streaming hits this year.
Which summer song are you looking forward to this summer? Let us know in the comments after you check out our list of favorites:
10 Hottest Songs for Summer 2021
Summer 2021 needs a great soundtrack, and country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers are supplying. Find songs from Little Big Town, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert on this 10 Hottest Songs for Summer 2021 list.
Newcomers Willie Jones and Walker Hayes also make the list with earworms we don't want to quit. Not every hot summer song needs to be a good-time party song, and not every good party song will make a great summer playlist. Our Top 10 embraces a range of emotions and experiences. What would summer be without summer love or summer heartache, or a bit of nostalgia?
Scroll down to see all 10 songs on this list of the hottest summer country songs. It's part of Taste of Country's summer Hot List, an annual report on the songs and artists set to bake this year.
