Avenue Beat have words for 2020. The country trio and "Ruin That for Me" singers shared for a song called "Lowkey Fk 2020" on TikTok, and in just a few days, they've racked up nearly 10 million views.

With help from celebs such as Maren Morris, the group's to-the-point, intentionally stoic performance has gained media attention nationwide. The song tells their story over a simple click track: On Dec. 31, they thought the upcoming year seemed promising, but then everything went wrong. A dead cat, the coronavirus pandemic, the death of Black Americans and music that received poor reviews has the women saying, "Lowkey f--k 2020."

"I don't know about everybody else / But I think that I am kinda done / Can we just get to 2021?" the group sings over images of some of the more tragic parts of the year (people in hazmat suits, Kobe Bryant, murder hornets, etc.).

Avenue Beat — friends Sami Bearden, Savana Santos and Sam Backoff — posted a response video to their song on Tuesday (June 30), in which they shed tears over the positive response to "Lowkey Fk 2020.” At that time, their video had 7 million views, but within a day they were nearing 10 million. Until that point, most videos on their TikTok channel had gathered less than 10,000 views, with more recent vids amassing more than 100K. Several include curse words or gestures that may not be appropriate at work.

The Quincy, Ill., trio is signed to Big Machine Records and had plans to play songs from their self-titled EP on tour with Rascal Flatts in 2020. Pop-friendly beats and upfront lyrics mark their best songs. "I Don't Really Like Your Boyfriend" is their second-most streamed songs on Spotify.