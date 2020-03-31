Who Are Avenue Beat? 5 Things You Need to Know

Avenue Beat describe themselves as a unique blend of Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish: a little pop, a little modern country, and a whole lot of fun.

The trio -- Sami Bearden, Savana Santos and Sam Backoff -- brings a lively sound, and encourages both female empowerment and a free spirit. The Quincy, Ill., natives recently released their debut EP with Big Machine Label Group's Valory Music Co., and their first-ever single, "Ruin That for Me."

What else do country fans need to know about Avenue Beat? Keep reading to find out what makes them a dynamic force.