Ashley McBryde's frequent livestream shows have been a source of entertainment for fans stuck at home as the United States quarantines to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). A recent performance, however, was aimed squarely at a younger audience.

On Monday (April 13), McBryde donned her dinosaur onesie (a gift from none other than Miranda Lambert!) and poured herself a cup of chocolate milk for a "kiddos edition" of her livestream series, which she's dubbed All Cooped Up. Her 20-minute set included John Prine's "Fish and Whistle" and Guy Clark's "The Cape," but also songs from Disney's Robin Hood ("Oo-De-Lally," written by country great Roger Miller) and The Jungle Book ("I Wanna Be Like You").

“Moms and dads, caretakers, thanks for taking care of the kiddos, keeping their education going," McBryde told her from-home audience during her show. "Kiddos, please listen to your parents. Try not to get into fights with your siblings if you have those. And to our healthcare workers, our truck drivers ... everybody keeping the country spinning right now, thank you so much.

“Please, wash your hands. Try to stay healthy," she added. "Let’s try to be there for each other in the future."

Before she signed her record deal, McBryde, a St. Jude Inspire blog reveals, would come to Memphis, Tenn., to perform for St. Jude patients and their families at Target House, one of the hospital's long-term housing facilities. Shortly before releasing her major-label debut album, Girl Going Nowhere, in 2018, McBryde took part in that year's Country Cares Seminar.

"For me, giving back is — you just have to do it," McBryde says. "I get to sing songs for a living. I can stop and come find out more about this amazing place. Giving back is good for your soul. You have to do it.”

