Country stars are once again turning out in 2022 to show their support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Last fall, the Memphis-based hospital announced its Love Music, Stop Cancer Campaign, and country superstars are doing their part to help spread the word.

Maren Morris, Gabby Barrett, Carrie Underwood, Lady A, Kane Brown and Sam Hunt are just a few of the stars rocking a brand new Love Music, Stop Cancer shirt, which is exclusively available to those who become a "Partner in Hope for St. Jude." You can get yours by signing up for a monthly donation of $19 or more to support the cause.

Each year, country stars show their support for St. Jude in droves, and the reason why is simple: St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. Since founder Danny Thomas opened the facility in 1962, the doctors, nurses and researches at St. Jude have tirelessly sought to eliminate childhood cancer and other pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Since then, overall childhood survival rates have jumped from 20 to 80 percent, and St. Jude has treated patients from all 50 states, and around the world.

The hospital is always working to expand its borders and chart innovative new courses in treatment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Jude adapted to suit the unique challenges of treating pediatric diseases during a pandemic: They repurposed a 3D printer to create face shields when supply was short, for example, and launched a COVID-19 observatory and resource center in order to help oncologists across the world treating kids with cancer who are also infected with the virus.

St. Jude makes its discoveries and research freely available for medical facilities across the world, in support of its overall mission that no child should die from cancer. Also essential to this mission is the fact that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude. A core belief of the hospital is that families should be able to devote all their time and energy to helping their child heal, and not to have to worry about how they're going to pay for treatment.

That's where country stars and the Country Cares campaign comes in. For over 30 years, the country music industry has raised nearly $1 billion for St. Jude. Especially amid the continuing pandemic, the need is pressing as ever. For the eighth consecutive year, Taste of Country, The Boot and other Townsquare Media properties have partnered for a two-day event, having previously raised more than $13 million. Click the button below to become a partner in hope.