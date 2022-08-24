Amy Ray Taps Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell + More for Upcoming Album ‘If It All Goes South’
Indigo Girls' Amy Ray is gearing up to release her tenth studio album next month. Set for release on Sept. 16, If It All Goes South features creative contributions from an all-star lineup of musical talent.
Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell, the Highwomen's Natalie Hemby, Phil Cook and I'm With Her are just a few of the celebrated acts who make guest appearances on the project, which was recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios. Ray was also joined by her longtime bandmates Jeff Fielder (guitar), Daniel Walker (keyboards), Matt Smith (pedal steel), Alison Brown (banjo), Adrian Carter (fiddle/guitar), Kerry Brooks (bass) and Jim Brock (drummer) to help shape the eclectic, genre-bending record.
“Every day we had a new challenge — we’d have a string section in one room, the band in the main room, the backup singers somewhere else, and we had to figure how to make it all happen live,” Ray says of the record. “But even though the parameters were much stricter, I think it really added to the character of the record. You had to either love what you’d done, or commit to doing it all over again.”