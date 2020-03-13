‘American Idol’ Contestants Then + Now: See the Comparison Photos

When American Idol first appeared on television screens across the nation in 2002, it was a fun concept for a new show -- and then, it took off. In the nearly two decades since the TV singing competition premiered, it's produced countless stars, including plenty of country artists.

During its original run on Fox, from 2002 until 2016, American Idol brought hopeful singers not only into viewers' living rooms but also thrust a handful of those wanna-be artists into complete country stardom. Some of the most memorable artists to emerge from the popular TV show include Kelly Clarkson, Scotty McCreery and, of course, Carrie Underwood.

American Idol -- including its recent reboot on ABC, which has been airing since 2018 -- has introduced the world to more country musicians than just those three, though. Other artists who gained attention because of the show include Kellie Pickler, Bucky Covington, Gabby Barrett, Lauren Alaina and more.

Take a look through the pictures below to see how the slew of famous American Idol contestants have fared since they made their television debuts. For some, it has been nearly 20 years!

Phil Stacey Now

Luke Bryan's "Focus Face" Is Scaring American Idol Contestants