Anyone hoping to quell the self-quarantine blues with some Netflix-watching has likely noticed a particularly strange trailer popping up on the streaming service's home page. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is the latest binge-worthy docuseries, and it's found a cult following among its viewers -- which, apparently, includes American Aquarium's BJ Barham.

The seven-part series follows Joe Exotic, the self-proclaimed most prolific tiger breeder in the country. It's a study in eccentricity, giving viewers a peek into the little-known world of big cat-breeding and the characters that inhabit it.

Oh, and it also involves country songs.

As it turns out, Exotic isn't just a "Tiger King": He's also an amateur country songwriter, and naturally, many of his original compositions have to do with his favorite feline subject. The show features instant classics such as the sinister "Here Kitty Kitty" and the more human-focused "My First Love."

However, it was the lighters-in-the-air anthem "I Saw a Tiger" that caught Barham's eye when he decided to offer up his own homage to Tiger King. Press play above to watch his gravelly spin on the song.

"The murder, the mullets, the F--KIN' MUSIC VIDEOS!!!" Barham wrote in the caption of his post. "If you're anything like us, you've been watching The Tiger King on Netflix. Here's my cover of Joe Exotic's 'I Saw a Tiger.'"

In addition to delving into the fascinating life of Joe Exotic, Barham is keeping busy with a live-streamed residency during the COVID-19 quarantine. Over the course of a series of performances on Stageit, he's spotlighting each American Aquarium album in full for fans.