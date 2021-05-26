Montrealer Allison Russell made her late-night television debut on Tuesday night (May 25), performing her powerful song "Nightflyer" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! She wasn't alone, though: She brought Brittney Spencer and Brandi Carlile with her, too.

Russell's beautiful song about motherhood comes from her first solo project, Outside Child, which she shares is about "resilience, survival, transcendence, the redemptive power of art, community, connection and chosen family." The trio brought respect, love, talent and harmony to the performance.

A split-screen shot showed Russell and Spencer in a location with big windows, musicians and airy vibes, while Carlile sang from a warm room filled with guitars. Strings and a clarinet solo completed the stripped-down, soulful rendition of the song.

"I couldn’t be happier to see all this light shining on Allison and her music," Spencer shared in an Instagram post teasing the performance. "The world is in for a real treat.”

Russell is a poet, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and activist; she co-founded Our Native Daughters (also featuring Rhiannon Giddens, Amythyst Kiah and Leyla McCalla) and Birds of Chicago (a duo with her husband, JT Nero). She'll make her Opry debut on Friday (May 28), one week after releasing Outside Child.

