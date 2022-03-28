Ranking All 26 of Alan Jackson’s No. 1 Songs

With 25 studio albums released, 26 career Billboard Hot Country No. 1 singles, and over 150 major music industry awards to date, not many artists can beat the illustrious career of country superstar, Alan Jackson.

Launching into the scene in 1989 with “Blue Blooded Woman” off his debut album Here in the Real World, it wasn’t until the release of his song “I’d Love You All Over Again” that his chart-topping career began. Since then, the Newnan, Ga. native’s music has transcended generations. With enduring classics like “Chattahoochee,” “Livin’ On Love,” “Drive” and “Remember When,” country fans both young and old have connected with his music.

However, when looking back at his career, not all fan favorites peaked at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. For example, the chill-sending Hank Williams tribute “Midnight in Montgomery” and inspiring “Chasin’ that Neon Rainbow” peaked at No. 3 and No. 2 respectively. Still, notching 26 No. 1’s is no easy feat and achievement.

A well-respected, beloved and highly successful artist in the country format, Jackson’s laudable achievements have surpassed the boundaries of the music charts. He’s a member of the Grand Ole Opry, Country Music Hall of Fame, and Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has attained 19 Academy of Country Music Awards, 16 Country Music Association awards, and a pair of Grammys, amongst others. The singer even has his own four-storey bar and music venue, AJ’s Good Time Bar, situated in the heart of downtown Nashville.

Set to kick off his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour this summer, The Boot looks back on and ranks all of Jackson’s chart-toppers. Keeping reading to out where your favorite song comes in on our list!