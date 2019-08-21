Alabama Postpone Remaining 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

Alabama are postponing their remaining 2019 50th Anniversary Tour dates so band member Randy Owen can deal with ongoing health issues. The group announced the news on Wednesday (Aug. 21), after three rounds of show cancellations.

Owen has been dealing with cluster migraines and vertigo, leading Alabama to cancel a number of recent stops -- July 19 and 20, July 26 and 27 and, following a pre-scheduled break, Aug. 16-17 -- on their 50th Anniversary Tour. While the trio had hope to continue the trek, doctors have advised Owen that he needs more recovery time, prompting the band to officially postpone the rest of the trek.

"The 50th Anniversary Tour has been very special to us. The support of the fans and their energy at all of our shows has led to some of the most fun we've ever had onstage. As disappointed as myself, Randy and Jeff are to have to postpone this tour for all of our incredible fans, we know that Randy's recovery is what is most important for everyone at this time," says Alabama bassist Teddy Gentry in a statement. "We would like to thank our fans, promoters and venues and we look forward to seeing you all soon."

Alabama do plan to reschedule their postponed shows; according to a press release, rescheduled dates will be announced in the coming weeks. The band began their 50th Anniversary Tour in January. A full list of the postponed stops is below.

Alabama, Postponed 50th Anniversary Tour Dates:

Aug. 23 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena (w/ Restless Heart)

Aug. 24 - North Lawrence, Ohio @ The Country Fest's Neon Nights

Aug. 29 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Aug. 31 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Sept. 1 - Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Sept. 6 -- Bristol, Tenn. @ Thunder Valley Amphitheater (Bristol Motor Speedway)

Sept. 13 - Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre (w/ Exile)

Sept. 14 - Peoria, Ill. @ Tailgates N' Tallboys @ Peoria Civic Center

Sept. 27 - Savannah, Ga. @ Martin Luther King Jr. Arena

Sept. 28 - Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena

Oct. 3 - Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Oct. 4 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Oct. 10 - Tallahassee, Fla. @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Oct. 11 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Nov. 1 - Thackerville, Okla. @ WinStar World Casino & Resort

Nov. 2 -- Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

Nov. 6 -- Columbus, Ga. @ Columbus Civic Center

Nov. 8 - Madison, Wisc. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Nov. 9 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse (w/ Restless Heart)

Nov. 20 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Nov. 22 - Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena

Nov. 23 - Salisbury, Md. @ Wicimico Civic Center (w/ Exile)