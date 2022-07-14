When Are the 2023 Grammy Awards?

The Grammys are returning for their 65th year in 2023. The Recording Academy announced Thursday (July 14) that the revered awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.

The 2023 Grammys mark a return to L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Center, for the first time since 2020. For the past two years, the show's usual venue and air dates were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 Grammys ceremony was held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and the 2022 show occurred in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena. This year will mark the 20th year the awards have been held at Crypto.com Arena.

The product eligibility period will extend from Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022, while the online entry period runs from Monday, July 18 through Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, and first round voting runs from Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Nominees for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be announced on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Host and performers have not yet been declared for the show, and details surrounding the events of Grammy week will be revealed in the coming months. Comedian and late night host Trevor Noah has served as host for the past two years. Other recent hosts include Alicia Keys and James Corden.

The 2023 Grammys also come with some other new changes: In June, the Academy announced five new award categories: Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance, Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games And Other Interactive Media and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. There will also be other special awards and procedural changes for the 2023 show.

Country music had a good showing at last year's show, with Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne and Carrie Underwood taking home awards.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS, and they will be available live and on demand on Paramount+.

See Carrie Underwood On the Grammy Awards Red Carpet Carrie Underwood wore Dolce and Gabbana and De Beers on the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet. She was all smiles alongside husband Mike Fisher. Earlier, Underwood won her eighth career Grammy Award, in the Best Roots Gospel album category.