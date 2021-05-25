2021 MerleFest Lineup Includes Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson, Brittney Spencer + More

Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson, Brittney Spencer and more will play MerleFest 2021 this fall. Now in its 33rd year, the North Carolina-based music festival has a jam-packed 2021 lineup.

MerleFest 2021 is scheduled for Sept. 16-19 in Wilkesboro, N.C. The event has been taking place in memory of Eddy Merle Watson, a renowned guitarist who died at the age of 36 in a farming accident. The festival, which benefits Wilkes Community College, celebrates "traditional plus" music: roots, blues, country and Americana.

In addition to Price, Simpson and Spencer, MerleFest 2021 will also feature sets from LeAnn Rimes, Shovels & Rope, Amythyst Kiah and more. The festival had to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but previous lineups have included big names such as Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, John Prine, the Carolina Chocolate Drops and Darius Rucker.

The Chris Austin Songwriting Contest (CASC), chaired by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale, is also part of MerleFest, along with children's activities, vendors, nature walks and a late-night jam. Tickets will go on sale on June 10, at which time more artists will be added to the lineup.

Visit MerleFest.org for full details.

