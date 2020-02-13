While the weather in Nashville, Texas and much of the rest of the country was drab and dreary, Red Dirt country and Americana stars flocked to Key West, Fla., for the annual Mile 0 Festival in late January. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Whiskey Myers and the Randy Rogers Band were just a few of the acts who joined the stacked beachside lineup.

The four-day fest took place from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, with Robert Earl Keen headlining the final day. Since its first year of production in 2018, Mile 0 Fest has brought fans a boutique festival experience, including an attendance cap in order to avoid overcrowding. With special and VIP packages on offer, the event featured a number of different events and activities, including the annual Duval Street Kick Off Party at the beginning of the festival.

Those who missed this year's festival or are already dreaming about next year's lineup can head over to Mile 0 Fest's website for information about the event's return in 2021. In the meantime, flip through the gallery below to see all the most exciting moments and performances from this year!