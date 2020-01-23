2020 Grammy Awards Nominations: 5 Things That Made Us Go ‘Hmmmm’

The 2020 Grammy Awards nominees list brings some exciting country acts to the table. Still, of the acts that were chosen -- or not chosen -- left us a little puzzled after nominations were announced in late November.

The Grammy Awards are an all-genre show, so, naturally, not all of the artists you'd expect to see in the running at a country-centric awards show will turn up. Still, some pieces of the country lineup for 2020 had us doing a double-take. Read on to see if you were as shocked as we were by these five head-scratchers.

The 2020 Grammy Awards are set for Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. The event will air live on CBS, with Alicia Keys as host. Prior to the televised ceremony, a pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony takes place earlier in the day.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about country winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest Grammys headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.