2020 Festival Guide: Can’t-Miss Country, Americana, Alt-Country, Folk and Bluegrass Events

There might be a chill in the air right now, but festival season is just around the corner. From beachside bashes to farmland frolics, the new year's country, Americana, folk and bluegrass music festivals will bring a little something for everyone.

These festivals take place in the mountains and the deserts, in Canada and south of the border -- but they all showcase the best and brightest in the country music world, from seasoned veterans to rising stars.

Below, The Boot has rounded up all of the details about the can't-miss country, Americana, folk and bluegrass festivals taking place across the nation and around the world in 2020. Get the scoop -- then get your tickets!