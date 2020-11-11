2020 CMA Awards: The Winners List

Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs have the most potential to walk away big winners at Wednesday night's (Nov. 11) 2020 CMA Awards. The two are seven- and six-time nominees, respectively, at the annual awards show this year.

Also poised for a big night: Dan + Shay (four nominations, with Dan Smyers earning an additional two as producer) and Carly Pearce (four nods), who are each scheduled to take the stage as performers, too, for big-time duets. Smyers and Shay Mooney will be joined by Justin Bieber, for the live television debut of their hit single "10,000 Hours," while Pearce and Charles Kelley (a last-minute substitute after Lee Brice tested positive for COVID-19) will sing Pearce and Brice's duet "I Hope You're Happy Now."

A full list of 2020 CMA Awards categories and nominees is below. The Boot will keep this story updated as winners are announced.

The 2020 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Music City Center on ABC beginning at 8PM ET. The show has been moved there, from Bridgestone Arena, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which also means no fans will be in attendance at the show this year. Darius Rucker and Reba McEntire are co-hosting the event.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 CMA Awards.

2020 CMA Awards Nominees and Winners

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Producer(s))

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs (Producer: Scott Moffatt)

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi (Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi)

Never Will, Ashley McBryde (Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets)

Old Dominion, Old Dominion (Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion)

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert (Producer: Jay Joyce)

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s))

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert (Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert)

"The Bones," Maren Morris (Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz)

"Even Though I'm Leaving," Luke Combs (Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt Durrette, Ray Fulcher)

"I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice (Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton)

"More Hearts Than Mine," Ingrid Andress (Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derek Southerland)

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

"I Hope," Gabby Barrett (Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale; Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller)

"Beer Never Broke My Heart," Luke Combs (Producer: Scott Moffatt; Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley)

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Producer: Dan Smyers; Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano)

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

"The Bones," Maren Morris (Producer: Greg Kurstin; Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin)

Musical Event of the Year (Awarded to Artists and Producer(s))

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Producer: Dan Smyers)

"Be a Light," Thomas Rhett with Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban (Producer: Dann Huff)

"The Bones," Maren Morris feat. Hozier (Producer: Greg Kurstin)

"Fooled Around and Fell in Love," Miranda Lambert with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King (Producer: Jay Joyce)

"I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice (Producer: Busbee) -- WINNER

Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Director: Patrick Tracy)

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert (Director: Trey Fanjoy) -- WINNER

"Homemade," Jake Owen (Director: Justin Clough)

"I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice (Director: Sam Siske)

"Second One to Know," Chris Stapleton (Director: David Coleman)

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Rob McNelley, guitar

Ilya Toshinsky, guitar

Derek Wells, guitar