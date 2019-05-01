2019 Billboard Music Awards: See Photos From the Music-Filled Night

On Wednesday night (May 1), stars from all genres of music gathered in Las Vegas, Nev., for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Kelly Clarkson hosted the big awards show, but she wasn't the only familiar-to-country-fans face to show up during the ceremony.

In fact, country-turned-pop superstar Taylor Swift opened the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with a performance of her brand-new single "Me!" Early on in the show, Dan + Shay were onstage, too, performing their hit "Speechless" with pop singer Tori Kelly.

Also onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards were Florida Georgia Line and Kane Brown. Both country artists were nominated at the show -- FGL took home Top Country Song -- and were selected as presenters as well.

