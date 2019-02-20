2019 ACM Awards: The Nominees List

The Academy of Country Music revealed the nominees for the 2019 ACM Awards on Wednesday morning (Feb. 20). Reba McEntire, this year's ACM Awards host, appeared on CBS This Morning to do the honors.

Dan + Shay and Chris Stapleton lead this year's list of ACM Awards nominees, with six nods each; Dan Smyers earns an additional four nominations as a songwriter and producer. Behind Dan + Shay and Stapleton are Kacey Musgraves (five nominations) and Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha, each with four nominations.

Readers can see a complete list of 2019 ACM Awards nominees, as they are announced, below. The 2019 ACM Awards are set to take place in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 7, and air live on CBS beginning at 8PM ET; the ceremony will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2019 ACM Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest ACMs headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

2019 Academy of Country Music Awards Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Artist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Lanco

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Album of the Year

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay (produced by Scott Hendricks, Dan Smyers and Matt Dragstrem)

Desperate Man, Eric Church (produced by Jay Joyce and Arturo Buenahora Jr.)

From A Room, Vol. 2, Chris Stapleton (produced by Dave Cobb and Chris Stapleton)

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves (produced by Ian Fitchuk, Daniel Tashian and Kacey Musgraves)

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley (produced by Ross Copperman, Jon Randal Stewart and Arturo Buenahora Jr.)

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

New Female Artist of the Year

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

New Duo or Group of the Year

High Valley

Lanco

Runaway June

Video of the Year (Awarded to Producer(s) / Director(s) / Artist(s))

"Babe," Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift (produced by Roger Hunt, directed by Anthony Mandler)

"Burn Out," Midland (produced by Ben Skipworth, directed by TK McKamy and Cameron Duddy)

"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne (produced by Nate Eggert, directed by Wes Edwards)

"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson (produced by Ben Skipworth, directed by Jeff Venable)

"Shoot Me Straight," Brothers Osborne (produced by April Kimbrell, directed by Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver)

"Tequila," Dan + Shay (produced by Christen Pinkston, directed by Patrick Tracy)

Music Event of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))

"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne (produced by Ross Copperman, Jon Randal Stewart and Arturo Buenahora Jr.)

"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert (produced by Michael Knox)

"Everything's Gonna Be Alright," David Lee Murphy feat. Kenny Chesney (produced by Buddy Cannon, Kenny Chesney and David Lee Murphy)

"Keeping Score," Dan + Shay feat. Kelly Clarkson (produced by Scott Hendricks and Dan Smyers)

"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line (produced by Wilshire for Rock the Soul Entertainment)

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))

"Down to the Honkytonk," Jake Owen (produced by Joey Moi)

"Heaven," Kane Brown (produced by Dann Huff and Polow da Don)

"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line (produced by Wilshire for Rock the Soul Entertainment)

"Most People Are Good," Luke Bryan (produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens)

"Tequila," Dan + Shay (produced by Scott Hendricks and Dan Smyers)

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s) / Publisher(s) / Artist(s)

"Break Up in the End," Cole Swindell (Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill, Jon Nite)

"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton (Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton)

"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line (David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha)

"Space Cowboy," Kacey Musgraves (Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves)

"Tequila," Dan + Shay (Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers)

"Yours," Russell Dickerson (Casey Brown, Russell Dickerson, Parker Welling)

Songwriter of the Year

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnally

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Top 10 Moments From the 2018 ACM Awards