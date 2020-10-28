Here Are 10 Things You Probably Don’t Know About Brad Paisley

From his diverse musical catalogue to his idea to create a free grocery store for those in need, country superstar Brad Paisley is full of surprises. Most fans already know about his versatile songwriting skills and his wow-worthy chops on the guitar, but there are some facts about Paisley that will surprise even lifelong listeners.

From 2008 through 2018, Paisley added to his resume by co-hosting the CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood. The pair delivered some iconic jokes, one-liners and monologues over the years, bringing to the show a dynamic blend of comedy and musical performance.

Paisley is, of course, well known for his catalogue of funny songs, too, but the singer's got much more than comedy up his sleeve. He is also the voice behind some of country's saddest songs ever, such as his 2003 duet with Alison Krauss, "Whiskey Lullaby." Paisley is no stranger to a romantic love ballad, either: In 2019, he dropped "My Miracle," a sweet ode to his wife.

Test your Paisley knowledge by seeing if you know these 10 little-known facts about the superstar. Read on to learn some surprising details about one of country music's best-loved singers: