Zac Brown Band are ready to make their comeback. The group announced their next album, The Comeback, on Friday (Aug. 27); it's due out in October.

"The Comeback celebrates our collective resilience as a community. This music is about standing together and rediscovering our roots and what makes us human," says bandleader Zac Brown in a press release. "We feel incredibly blessed to be back out on the road again, sharing these new songs with our fans. The only good thing about getting knocked down is The Comeback when it comes back around.”

In addition to announcing the full details of their new record, Zac Brown Band released a new song, "Slow Burn." Brown — who co-wrote the track with Ben Simonetti and Ben Hayslip — describes it as "definitely about that first, young love."

"There are very specific memories that are tied to being in love for the first time," he continues. ""Slow Burn" captures the feeling of going back to places where the details of all those experiences that helped shape you come rushing back.”

The Comeback contains 15 songs, all co-written and co-produced by Brown and frequent collaborator Simonetti. Jonathan Singleton and Wyatt Durrette also co-wrote a number of songs for the album, and Luke Dick, Ray Fulcher and the Cadillac Three's Neil Mason are among the co-writers listed on the project, too.

Zac Brown Band are currently promoting the The Comeback track "Same Boat" as a country radio single; right now, it's in the Top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Fans have also been able to hear "Out in the Middle" and "Old Love Song" — both Luke Combs co-writes — as well as "Paradise Lost on Me" and "Stubborn Pride," the latter of which features and was co-written with blues-meets-Americana singer-songwriter Marcus King, ahead of the album's release.

In addition to King, The Comeback also features Gregory Porter as a special guest. The Grammy-winning jazz artist appears on a song titled "Closer to Heaven," written by Brown, Simonetti and ZBB member John Driskell Hopkins.

The Comeback is Zac Brown Band's seventh studio album, and their first since 2019's The Owl. The band began their The Comeback Tour in early August, and will be on the road until just after The Comeback's release.

The Comeback is due out on Oct. 15 and is available for pre-order now. Full album details are below.

Warner Music Nashville/Home Grown Music

Zac Brown Band, The Comeback Tracklist:

1. "Slow Burn" – Zac Brown, Ben Hayslip, Ben Simonetti

2. "Out in the Middle" – Zac Brown, Luke Combs, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton

3. "Wild Palomino" – Zac Brown, Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton

4. "Us Against the World" – Zac Brown, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton

5. "Same Boat" – Zac Brown, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton

6. "Stubborn Pride" (feat. Marcus King) – Zac Brown, Marcus King, Ben Simonetti

7. "Fun Having Fun" – Zac Brown, Kenny Habul, Kurt Thomas, Ben Simonetti

8. "The Comeback" – Zac Brown, Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, Ray Fulcher, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton

9. "Old Love Song" – Zac Brown, Luke Combs, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton

10. "Any Day Now" – Zac Brown, Clay Cook, Josh Dunne, Ray Fulcher, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton

11. "Paradise Lost on Me" – Zac Brown, Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton

12. "GA Clay" – Zac Brown, Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, Neil Mason, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton

13. "Love & Sunsets" – Zac Brown, Luke Dick, Ben Simonetti

14. "Closer to Heaven" (feat. Gregory Porter) – Zac Brown, John Driskell Hopkins, Ben Simonetti

15. "Don’t Let Your Heart" – Zac Brown, Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, Levi Lowrey, Jimmy De Martini, Ben Simonetti