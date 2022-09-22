Wynonna Judd on Mother Naomi: ‘I Feel Her Nudging Me’

Wynonna Judd's first televised interview since the April 30th death of her mother, Naomi Judd, will find the singer describing her grief and the questions she still has.

A clip shared by CBS Sunday Morning shows Wynonna trying to explain how mysterious mental illness can be. "That's what I live in. It's like, 'Was there anything I should have looked for or should have known?'" she asks. "I didn't. And that's why it's such a shock."

Lee Cowan talks with Judd about her mother and the days leading up to her death by suicide. The 58-year-old explains how she didn't know that her mother was at a spot where she was ready to end her life, because she's been in a similar place many times before and turned around. Wynonna describes how happiness can come between two days of depression.

"That's why it's so confusing," she says at the end of the clip.

The interview will air in full on Sunday (Sept. 25) on CBS. Additional text at CBS News finds Judd describing the sequence of events on April 30 from her point of view.

"I got the call, and I went over, and I saw her, and that was that," she says. "I said goodbye to her in the hospital and I closed her eyes and I kissed her forehead and that was that. And the next thing I know, I'm sitting here on the front porch, on the side porch … you know, and I'm just trying to figure out what's next."

The very next day, the Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and — with the family's blessing — that ceremony went forward as scheduled. The Judds Final Tour will also go on as scheduled, something Wynonna has said she feels her mother would have wanted.

"I feel her nudging me. And sometimes, I laugh," she shares. "And sometimes, I say, 'I really miss you. Why aren't you here so we can argue?'"

The Final Tour begins in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Sept. 30. Brandi Carlile will join Wynonna Judd for the first show, with a collection of other great women in country music taking the stage alongside her in the weeks that follow.