Love Your Record Player? Win a 12-Month Vinyl Me, Please Country Subscription!

If you've got a record player and love new vinyl — especially free new vinyl — this contest is for you! The Boot is partnering with Vinyl Me, Please to give away one 12-month country-focused subscription to the monthly record club.

Vinyl Me, Please members receive one new album per month — a deluxe-edition vinyl that comes with a special booklet of listening notes. Their recently launched country track has, so far, included everything from Johnny Cash's At Folsom Prison to Sam Hunt's Montevallo, and releases from Gram Parsons and Buck Owens and His Buckaroos are coming soon.

Here's the cool thing, though: If you're not feeling the month's album pick, you can swap it out for something you know you'll be into. VMP members also have access to the club's exclusive store, so you can order other gotta-have LPs to arrive with your monthly album delivery.

Wanna win a Vinyl Me, Please subscription for 2022? Enter the contest below by following The Boot and Vinyl Me, Please on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; sharing this contest; subscribing to The Boot's newsletter and more. Each completed task earns you another chance at the prize.

This contest will run through Nov. 7, and we'll pull and contact the winner shortly thereafter.

Not a contest sort of person? Want more non-country vinyl, too? Check out all of Vinyl Me, Please's genre tracks and sign up for a subscription yourself!

50 Country Albums Everyone Must Hear Before They Die: