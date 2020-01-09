Willie Nelson’s ‘Stardust': All of the Songs, Ranked

Outlaw country was supposed to be about creative freedom for big-time country music artists. Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Jessi Colter, the Glaser Brothers and others associated with that moment in history sought to record material that moved them, not what someone behind a desk projected as a hit. Songs true to the outlaw spirit did not necessarily have to be about whiskey, hard living or any other stereotype.

Columbia

By that definition of “outlaw,” Nelson’s rule-breaking bent brought country music fans more than just the brilliant 1975 album Red Headed Stranger and subsequent releases. Indeed, Nelson’s farthest departure from Nashville expectations came when he followed up a run of rough-around-the-edges country albums with 1978’s Stardust, a gorgeous collection of jazz and pop standards.

What on paper might have read like a painfully square attempt to introduce country music fans to their grandparents’ collection of 78 RPM records remains one of Nelson’s finest hours. It upped the already-present jazz influence in Nelson’s music while offering him and producer Booker T. Jones a chance to prove that popular standards could once again be cool.

Read on to find out how The Boot ranks all 10 tracks on Nelson's classic Stardust.