Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Willie Nelson has postponed the release of his forthcoming new album, First Rose of Spring. The record was originally due out on April 24 but will now be released on July 3, though a press release from Nelson's label does not specify a reason for the postponement. First Rose of Spring is available for pre-order now. -- AS

Scotty McCreery has postponed his upcoming Ireland and UK tour dates in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Shows in Manchester and London, England; Glasgow, Scotland; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and Dublin, Ireland, are pushed back to October, while a show in Bristol, England, originally set for May 19, has been canceled. “I’ve really been looking forward to coming over this spring, but my first priority is the health and safety of my fans, venue owners and staff, and my band and crew,” McCreery says in a statement. Fans who have already purchased tickets for the shows will have theirs honored at the rescheduled dates; visit McCreery's website for more details. -- AM

Country Thunder Arizona, originally set for April 16-19, 2020, is postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Organizers of the annual country music festival, which was to feature Luke Combs, Kane Brown and others, made the decision following a Thursday afternoon (March 19) ruling by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey that bans gatherings of more than 50 people in, among other spots, Pinal County, where the festival takes place. All previously purchased ticketing and camping packages will be valid for the rescheduled festival, the details of which are forthcoming; visit CountryThunder.com for more information. -- AS