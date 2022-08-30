Willie Nelson is 89 years old, and it seems he's accomplished everything anyone could dream of: He's acted in more than 30 films, received a fifth-degree black belt in the martial art GongKwon Yusul, co-authored several books and been heavily involved in pushing for the legalization of marijuana.

And that doesn't even begin to cover his 60-plus-year music career. Nelson has sold more than 40 million albums, set a record as the artist with the most Top 10 albums on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart (which was started in 1964), graced the Grand Ole Opry stage a few times and been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. We could go on ...

Nelson "retired" in 1972 and moved to Austin, Texas, but, once he saw how musically inclined the city was becoming, he came out of retirement and hasn't gone back since (thank goodness). He's still playing shows and making music, even cranking out at least one album per year (often two!) since 2010.

Click through the photo gallery below to see some of the best live photos of Nelson, country music's "Red Headed Stranger."

