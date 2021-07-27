A new docuseries is setting out to tell the definitive story of Willie Nelson's life and legacy, with help from the country legend himself. Nelson has signed on to participate in the series, which is called Willie Nelson and Family, according to Billboard.

A cast of Nelson's family and friends will also participate in the series, which will delve into the archives of his musical career. Filmmakers Oren Moverman and Thomm Zimny (the latter of whom has also worked on projects focused on other musical luminaries like Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley) are co-directing the project, with backing from Moverman's production company, Sight Unseen, as well as Blackbird Presents.

"Words like 'honored,' 'excited' and 'humbled' don't come close to describing the way we feel about being entrusted with telling Willie's story," the two directors share in a statement. "And what a story it is! We are celebrating the music, the career, the long road, the family, friends and history ... But more than anything, we are piecing together a narrative — one never before seen in its entirety — about an extraordinary man with a unique ability to bring people together."

They add, "These days, we sure could use the healing powers of Willie Nelson."

So far, no information has been released about when the docuseries will air or how viewers will be able to watch. However, there are no shortage of opportunities to see and hear from Nelson in the months ahead: After taking his annual Farm Aid benefit concert virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Nelson recently announced that the event will return to an in-person format for 2021, taking place in September.

The singer's traveling Outlaw Music Festival is also set to resume this fall. Acts including Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Yola, Gov't Mule and Margo Price will join him across a spread of dates taking place in late August and September.

