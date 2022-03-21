Willie Nelson Announces Outlaw Music Festival Tour, Featuring a Rotating Lineup
Willie Nelson just can't wait to be on the road again. The 88-year-old — who shows no signs of retiring any time soon — will embark on the 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour this summer, joined by family and friends.
The 19-date trek will include a rotating lineup of other artists popping in to take the stage with Nelson. Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne and ZZ Top are highlights on��a tour that kicks off June 24 and will wrap on Sep. 23.
“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again,” Nelson says. He'll be joined by his Family Band minus one member, sister Bobbie, who died earlier this month.
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Brittney Spencer, the Avett Brothers, Billy Strings, Gov't Mule, Zach Bryan, Steve Earl & the Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crocket, Larkin Poe and Particle Kid will all be part of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour in some capacity.
The Outlaw Music Festival started after a sold-out show in Scranton, Pa., in 2016. After the show's success, a tour was developed to bring that same atmosphere to the rest of the nation. Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Bob Dylan and Bonnie Raitt are some of the acts who have jumped on the tour over the years.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10AM local time.
Willie Nelson's 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates:
June 24 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer
June 25 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer
June 26 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer
July 1 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Willie Nelson & Family
Brothers Osborne
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Allison Russell
July 2 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Brothers Osborne
Charley Crockett
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Allison Russell
July 29 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov’t Mule
Larkin Poe
July 30 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov’t Mule
Larkin Poe
July 31 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov’t Mule
Larkin Poe
Aug. 12 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty
Aug. 13 - Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty
Aug. 14 - Darien, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty
Sep. 9 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Billy Strings
Charley Crockett
Larkin Poe
Sep. 10 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Billy Strings
Charley Crockett
Larkin Poe
Sep. 11 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Sep. 13 Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Sep. 16 - Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Sep. 17 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Zach Bryan
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Sep. 18 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ SPAC
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Sep. 23 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Chris Stapleton
Zach Bryan
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer