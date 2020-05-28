Willie Jones Enjoys His Personal Paradise in ‘Back Porch’ Music Video [Exclusive Premiere]

Willie Jones enjoys his own personal paradise in his new "Back Porch" music video. The clip is premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play above to watch.

What starts out as solo backyard hang quickly becomes an all-out party, with Jones inviting friends over to his house for a day of sweet tea, barbecue and music in his little oasis. ""Back Porch" already felt so good when we recorded it, but now, I jam to it even harder after shooting the video," Jones tells The Boot.

"It was so fun to shoot," he adds of the clip, "and felt so organic."

While Jones' new tune is carefree, "Back Porch" came from a tough time: The artist admits he "wasn't in the best place mentally, spiritually or even physically" when he wrote the track.

"Being in nature helps me, though, and my buddy's back porch and backyard were amazing. It just felt so great to be back down South in the open air,” Jones shares. “I spent hours out there just relaxing. I showed up to the studio the next day, and "Back Porch" was born."

Jones is a Shreveport, La., native, now based in Los Angeles. He was focused on gospel music and musical theater as a kid, but now blends country music topics and cadences with the confessional, first-person styling of underground hip-hop. In 2012, he competed on The X Factor.