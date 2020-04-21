Willie Jones invites you into his at-home oasis in "Back Porch," his latest single. Press play above to listen to the new country-meets-R&B track.

"Sunshine's a little brighter / Moon hangs a little bit higher / Iced tea's a little bit a sweet / That grass' a little bit greener," Jones sings in the chorus of "Back Porch," extolling the benefits of a little bit of outdoor relaxation time. "That beer's a little bit colder / A little warmer when you hold her / Slide out that screen door / It's better on the back porch."

"Back Porch" is upbeat and carefree, but it comes from a tough spot: "At the time we wrote the song, I wasn't in the best place mentally, spiritually or even physically," Jones admits in a press release.

"Being in nature helps me, though, and my buddy's back porch and backyard were amazing,” Jones explains of how he coped and became inspired. “It just felt so great to be back down South in the open air. I spent hours out there just relaxing. I showed up to the studio the next day, and "Back Porch" was born."

A Shreveport, La., native, now based in Los Angeles, Jones blends country music topics and cadences with the confessional, first-person styling of underground hip-hop. He was focused on gospel music and musical theater as a kid and, in 2012, competed on The X Factor.