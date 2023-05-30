Donny Osmond Reveals Whether He Will Ever Work With His Sister, Marie, Again

Donny Osmond is opening up about whether he'll ever work with his sister, Marie, again, and the news might not be welcome for their longtime fans.

The 65-year-old singer has just wrapped a solo residency in Las Vegas titled Donny, and in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, he hints that it's unlikely he'll ever work with his younger sister again.

Osmond shot to fame as a teen singing sensation with a string of hits in the '70s that included "Sweet and Innocent," "Go Away Little Girl" and "Puppy Love." He and his sister Marie starred together on TV's The Donny & Marie Show, which ran from 1976-1979 on ABC, and they have worked together frequently over the ensuing decades. In 2011 they released an album titled Donny and Marie that was aimed at country audiences. They later reunited for a talk show before performing for 11 years together at the Flamingo in Las Vegas, a run that wrapped in 2019.

"I miss working with her because we had such a rapport onstage, but that whole era is passed," Osmond tells ET Online. "It's gone, it's done."

"Revisiting the Donny & Marie thing, it would have to be the right thing," he adds. "Marie would have to agree with it, obviously."

"I have been in this business for a long time. I learned to never say never, but there's nothing in the back of my mind and I don't think there is in the back of Marie's mind of reuniting," he continues. "Maybe a one-off, but to do a Las Vegas performance like we did for 11 years, with the Donny & Marie talk show for several years, there's nothing that has really sparked both of our minds yet."

Osmond wrapped his solo Vegas residency on May 27, and he'll take his show on the road for a series of dates before resuming the residency in September.